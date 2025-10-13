Tucker Wetmore puts country spin on The Georgia Satellites' 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself'

Tucker Wetmore's covering The Georgia Satellites' signature song as part of Amazon Music's celebration of Country Music Month.

“I’ve been playing ‘Keep Your Hands to Yourself’ at all my shows for a while now, and every time I do it, the whole place just goes crazy," Tucker says. "It’s one of those songs everybody knows and wants to sing, so I figured it was time to put my own spin on it!”

"Keep Your Hands to Yourself" became a #2 pop hit in February 1987, kept from the #1 spot by Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

Tucker's latest hit, "3, 2, 1," is currently in country's top 15, following his breakthrough, "Wind Up Missin' You." Both are from his debut album, What Not To.

