Tucker Wetmore hopes you enjoy the 'Sunburn' as you wait for his next album

ACM new male artist of the year Tucker Wetmore got a "Sunburn" last winter that's fueling his vision for his sophomore album.

His latest track, titled "Sunburn," is so far the only new music he's released since his debut album. For Tucker, the new track had timing on its side.

"I'm a sucker for feel-good songs, and a couple of my buddies actually wrote it while I was out in the islands and they sent it to me," he recalls. "And I'm like, 'This feels like the summertime,' you know? I was in the islands in December so I was feeling all the summertime feelings."

If you're wondering what to expect from the follow-up to What Not To, which boasts his number ones "Brunette," "3,2,1" and "Wind Up Missing' You," Tucker says "Sunburn" is a pretty good indication of what's to come.

"I love the song and it's very much in the direction of where my music is going in this next project that I'm working on, you know, sonically and lyrically and everything," he explains. "It just, it fit super well and we got it done, right in time for summer."

Tucker's playing lots of fairs and festivals this summer. The next date on the Brunette Tour is coming up July 18 in Indianapolis, with more to follow closer to fall.

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