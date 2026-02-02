Trisha Yearwood's breast cancer benefit moves from the Ryman to the Opry in 2026

Trisha Yearwood's Susan G. Komen benefit is moving to a bigger venue in 2026.

Last year's breast cancer fundraiser took place at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. This year, it will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House on March 22.

Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley, Hailey Whitters, Lukas Nelson, War & Treaty, The Band Loula and Rissi Palmer are all set to play the second annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends.

"I am eager to join forces with Komen for a second year to raise awareness for breast cancer,” Trisha says. “I know so many people that have been impacted by this disease, and I cannot wait to once again lend my voice to Band As One Nashville and share the stage with so many other amazing artists to make an impact through music."

It's a cause that's especially personal for Trisha, who lost her mother to cancer in 2011.

Tickets for the star-studded benefit are on sale now.

