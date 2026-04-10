Xander Schauffele had par on the eighth in the bag at Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt with his caddie Austin Kaiser on the eighth green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia. When he teed off on the eighth, the ball landed directly in a bystander's shopping bag. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One woman watching the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, nearly got a souvenir from Xander Schauffele that she didn’t need to buy, but it did land in her shopping bag.

Schauffele’s tee shot on the par-5 eighth hole got a hole in one — one bag perhaps.

Instead of getting the ball into the cup on eight, the ball landed in a woman’s merchandise bag feet to the left of the fairway, The Associated Press reported.

He used a tee to mark the spot, took the ball from the bag, handed the woman her item (but not the ball, CBS Sports said), and then continued the round, making par on the hole without a penalty.

Xander Schauffele's tee shot somehow ends up in a patron's bag 😂 pic.twitter.com/fAiQK38oAr — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2026

“It just flew straight into the bag,” Schauffele said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It was a great break. That bounce would’ve put me in the pine straw and who knows if I would’ve had a shot to hit up the hill.”

“So thanks to the lady on 8,” he said.

CBS Sports said it isn’t odd to see a shopping bag or two during the tournament.

“Merchandise bags are almost as ubiquitous as the azaleas at Augusta National Golf Club during Masters week, as patrons stock up with as much as they can carry at the various shops around the course,” CBS Sports wrote. Part of the reason is that Masters merchandise can only be purchased at Augusta National Golf Club.

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