Woman files lawsuit against Campbell’s, Walmart, claims SpaghettiOs had worms

A Florida woman claims in a lawsuit that the canned pasta she bought had "worm-like" organisms.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Campbell’s Soup Company and Walmart, claiming that canned SpaghettiOs she ate was contaminated by worms.

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The complaint was filed on Tuesday by Mary Hubbard in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Fort Pierce. Hubbard is seeking $75,000 in damages. The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, CNBC reported.

In the lawsuit, Hubbard et al. v. Campbell Soup Company et al., Hubbard ​alleged that she discovered contamination ​in a SpaghettiOs meal around June 6, 2024. Hubbard claimed that she and her daughter “became seriously ill” after they began eating the canned pasta product at their home in Okeechobee County, CNBC reported.

According to court documents, Hubbard charged that the product was unsafe and “unfit for human consumption.” Hubbard stated that she bought the SpaghettiOs at a Walmart before preparing it, USA Today reported.

According to court documents, Hubbard claimed that she saw what appeared to be “⁠worms ‌or parasites actively moving within the food." She also claimed that she recorded video footage documenting her claim, USA Today reported.

Campbell’s, based in Camden, New Jersey, told CNBC on Wednesday that it did not comment on pending litigation. However, the company told USA Today in a statement that it believes Hubbard’s claims are “without merit.”

“We intend to vigorously defend against these allegations,” Campbell’s said in its statement to the newspaper.

Walmart, which is also a defendant in the lawsuit, did ​not immediately respond to requests for comment, CNBC reported.

SpaghettiOs ⁠were introduced in 1965 and was marketed as “the world’s first ⁠spoonable spaghetti," the news outlet reported.

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