Woman falls from Carnival Firenze, dies

FILE PHOTO: The Carnival Firenze, an Italian-style cruise ship operated by Carnival Corporation, docked at the Port of Ensenada in Baja Mexico. A passenger fell from her balcony on April 27 and died after hitting the deck below.

Officials are investigating the death of a woman who fell from a balcony on board a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

The woman was sailing on the Carnival Firenze, which had left Long Beach, California, KTLA reported.

It was en route from Catalina to Ensenada, Mexico, when she fell from her stateroom balcony and landed on a deck below her room.

The incident happened early on April 27. The ship had departed for the four-day trip to Baja Mexico the day before, USA Today reported.

The company told KTLA that the woman’s family, who was traveling with her, alerted the ship’s crew.

Her name has not been released, nor is it known what caused her to fall.

Law enforcement boarded the ship as it was docked off Catalina Island.

The FBI is also investigating, KNBC reported.

The woman’s family left the vessel and returned home after the incident.

The Firenze is an Italian-themed ship that can carry more than 5,000 guests, NBC News reported.

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