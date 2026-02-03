William Stevenson, ex-husband of Jill Biden, charged with murder of current wife

William Stevenson, the ex-husband of Jill Biden, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with his current wife's death.

The ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden has been charged with the murder of his current wife, Linda Stevenson.

William Stevenson, 77, was arrested Monday after being indicted by a grand jury, NBC News reported.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge, New Castle County Police said.

Linda Stevenson, 64, was found unresponsive at a home in the Wilmington, Delaware, area on Dec. 28. Police had been called for a domestic dispute, WCAU reported.

Despite officers taking life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Her body was given to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy at the time. Her cause and manner of death have not been released, WTXF reported.

William Stevenson and Jill Biden married in 1970 when he was 23, and she was 18, a student at the University of Delaware.

They were married for five years. She met then-Sen. Joe Biden in March 1975. By May of that year, she and William Stevenson were divorced, NBC News reported.

