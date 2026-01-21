Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha expecting their fourth child

The second couple, shown in San Diego during a 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps last October, announced they are expecting their fourth child in July.

The second family is expanding.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child.

The baby boy’s arrival will be in July, the Vances said.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” Usha Vance, 40, said in a joint statement on social media. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The Vances already have two sons, Ewan and Vivek; and a daughter, Mirabel.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

According to The New York Times, it is the first known time in modern U.S. history that a sitting second lady is expecting a baby while her husband is in office.

The last vice president to have a child while in office was Schuyler Colfax, who served under President Ulysses S. Grant, Axios reported. Colfax’s wife, Ellen, gave birth to a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in April 1870.

Hannibal Hamlin, Abraham Lincoln’s first vice president, and his second wife, Ellen, welcomed a son, Frank, in 1862.

Vice President John C. Calhoun and his wife, Floride, had children while he served under two Presidents. Their son James was born in 1826 during the administration of John Quincy Adams, while another son, William, was born in 1829 during Andrew Jackson’s first term.

The Vances met while they were students at Yale Law School in 2010. They were married four years later.

Born Usha Bala Chilukuri to parents who emigrated from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, the second lady was born and raised in San Diego.

Last April, all three children joined their parents on a four-day visit to India. The siblings also accompanied their parents to the Vatican for a Good Friday service in April 2025 and to San Diego five months later to mark the 250th anniversary celebration of the Marine Corps.

