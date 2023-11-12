US Military: 5 service members killed after aircraft crash over Mediterranean

Five killed: The U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday said that five service members were killed during a training accident over the Mediterranean Sea Saturday morning (Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BERLIN — The U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday said that five service members were killed during a training accident over the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday morning

U.S. officials say all five crew members on board of the military helicopter were killed when it went down during routine training, The Associated Press reported.

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe. They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice. My prayers are with the patriots we have lost today and their families, loved ones, and teammates,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the AP.

The names of the service members have not been released. According to the AP, European Command said that their identities will withheld for 24 hours so that their families can be notified.

It is not clear what military service the aircraft belonged to, the AP reported.

“The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean,” according to the AP.