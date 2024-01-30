UPS layoffs: 12,000 jobs to be cut

UPS truck

UPS layoffs FILE PHOTO: UPS is planning to layoff 12,000 workers. (anouchka/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Package delivery company UPS announced plans to eliminate about 12,000 jobs on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Officials said the cuts are aimed at aligning the company’s resources, CNBC reported. During a company call, CEO Carol Tome said the decision will save the company $1 billion in costs, according to The Associated Press.

“We are going to fit our organization to our strategy and align our resources against what’s wildly important,” Tome said.

Check back for more on this developing story.


