Trump indictment in Georgia: Robert Cheeley turns himself in

Robert Cheeley FILE PHOTO: Robert Cheeley is among the 19 co-defendants charged with trying to overturn the Georgia 2020 election results. He turn himself in to the Fulton County authorities on Friday morning. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Several defendants in the case surrounding alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia have turned themselves in hours before the Friday deadline.

Among the defendants, Robert Cheeley surrendered Friday morning, according to Fulton County jail records, WSB reported.

He is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts), conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts), conspiracy to commit filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, and perjury, according to WSB.

Cheeley is among the 19 people, including former President Donald Trump who are accused of conspiring to change the election results. In all, they face a total of 41 charges.

Cheeley is an Alpharetta attorney who is accused of giving state legislators video clips that he said showed election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena, claiming that the poll workers double and triple counted votes, WSB reported.

The attorney turned himself in hours after Trump was arrested, booked and released from custody at Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening.

Several other prominent names in the Trump campaign and administration had already turned themselves in earlier this week including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows.

