Trump facing additional obstruction of justice, willful retention charges in Mar-a-Lago case

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional charges include obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, according to The Associated Press. These charges were added Thursday to the indictment by the Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Trump is facing accusations that he and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago to obstruct the investigation into the classified documents, the AP reported.

A new defendant was also added to the case. He was identified as Carlos De Oliveira, according to the AP.

