Third defendant added to Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Mar-a-Lago In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on Sept. 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A new defendant has been added to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

The defendant was identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, according to the AP.

The charges against the third defendant were not released immediately, the AP reported.

Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, were charged last month by the Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith, the AP reported. They were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents from government investigators at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Trump and Nauta both pleaded not guilty to all charges, CNN reported.


