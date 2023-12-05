Thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards, police say

Suspects: Police in Liberty, Missouri, released a photo of two people believed to have stolen wallets and charged more than $58,000 on the victims' credit cards. (Liberty Police Department )

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police in a Kansas City suburb are looking for thieves believed to have charged more than $58,000 from the victims’ credit cards.

According to a Facebook post from the Liberty Police Department in Missouri, police identified a man and woman they believe stole the victims’ wallets and then went on an unauthorized shopping spree.

Police said they are not precisely sure how many thefts the two suspects are responsible, for, KMBC-TV reported.

“Usually, it’s a team of two obviously with the picture,” Liberty Police Capt. Matt Kellogg told the television station. “They’ll approach their victim sometimes with some kind of foreign language discussion confusing the victim, and then their purse is gotten into for their wallet.”

Detectives hope that by posting the photograph of the alleged thieves, a person may step forward and help identify them, KCTV reported

Police are partnering with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office to crack down on thieves.

“We want to let the folks who live here and shop here know that we will do everything to protect you, and we also want to send a message to people who would come to Clay County to commit crimes that they will be held accountable,” Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson told KMBC.

Liberty is located northeast of Kansas City.