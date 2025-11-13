Target introduces 10-4 policy; what is it and what will it do for customers?

Target is trying to bring a personal touch back to mega shopping trips and it all has to do with 10-4.

That’s not the affirmative reaction used on walkie-talkies. In this case, it refers to 10 feet and 4 feet.

The chain has started the “10-4″ guest engagement policy which directs employees to smile, wave and use what the “Today” show called “welcoming body language” when a customer is 10 feet from them.

If they are 4 feet, then the employee is required to greet the customer and, as USA Today described, “initiate a warm, helpful interaction.”

Adrienne Costanzo, who is Target’s chief stores officer, told USA Today that the company wants to make sure guests know they are appreciated.

“We know when our guests are greeted, feel welcomed and get the help they need that translates to guest love and loyalty. Heading into the holiday, we’re making adjustments and implementing new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year powered by our team,” Costanzo said.

She did not say when the policy goes into effect and if there would be any fallout for employees who do not follow the “10-4″ direction, USA Today reported.

But not all employees are smiling about the new directive and are taking to Reddit to voice their displeasure.

One user, who goes by Odd-Face-3579, wrote, “The problem isn’t that it’s a job requirement to smile (though the forced verbal greeting at 4 feet is a problem if you ask me.) The problem is that if your employees aren’t smiling at guests, it’s probably because your employees are wildly unhappy. If you fixed things for your employees to be happy, you probably wouldn’t need to announce a new plan mandating happiness,” USA Today reported.

The user also said that it is difficult to be cheerful when their smiles and pleasantness are not reciprocated.

“No eye contact, no nod, no noise, nothing, literally invisible at best and an annoyance at worst to people,” they wrote. “And that’s before you even get into how completely awful guests have gotten with just completely destroying the aisles these days. It really drains the will out of you.”

