Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump immunity dispute

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of the United States FILE PHOTO (bloodua/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to quickly hear arguments on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from federal prosecution following a request from special counsel Jack Smith.

The decision came down in a one-sentence order.

It was not immediately clear why the Supreme Court decided not to take up the case. Typically, similar issues have to be decided first by district and appellate courts before being considered by the nation’s highest court.

The issue will next go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, The Associated Press reported. The court has indicated it plans to handle the case quickly.

Earlier, Smith warned that the case might not make it to the Supreme Court before its usual summer break even with a speedy decision from the appellate court, according to the AP.

