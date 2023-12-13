Employees split $50K after supervisor buys them scratch-off tickets as Christmas gift

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A group of 21 coworkers are splitting winnings after a scratch-off ticket given to the team by a supervisor at a business in Bowling Green, Kentucky, turned into a big win.

Med Center Health Environmental Services employees won $50,000 after one of their supervisors gave them Kentucky Lottery Scratch-offs for Christmas, according to WBKO.

The supervisor, Sheila Colterm said, according to the news station, that she got other gifts for employees but they didn’t ship in time for her to give them.

“Our work Christmas party was early this year. I had ordered some items online, but they didn’t come in before the party,” Colter said. “So, I decided to get scratch-offs instead.”

Colter also bought some $30 tickets for the second shift team to share, WLKY reported.

One of the $30 tickets was a $50 winner. With that winner, Colter bought a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off tickets, according to the news station. That one won $100. While feeling lucky, they used the ticket to buy two more tickets for the Millionaire Club scratch-offs. One of those tickets ended up being the second-place prize of $50,000.

“We kept playing as a group. There are 21 of us,” Colter said. “I would stop on the way to work, and we kept winning.” Fourteen employees were around when they won the $50,000, WLKY reported.

One of the employees, Winnie Beckman, went with Colter to the lottery headquarters to claim the prize, WLEX reported.

After taxes, Colter was left with $35,750. With that split 27 ways, each employee gets around $1,750, according to the news outlet. The retail outlet where the winning ticket was sold, IGA Express in Bowling Green, will receive $500.