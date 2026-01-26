Super Bowl LX set: Patriots, Seahawks rematch

FILE PHOTO: Super Bowl LX will be a rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl fans will have a rematch 11 years in the making as the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off once again for the Lombardi Trophy.

The big game will kick off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This year, the Seahawks are looking to stop the Patriots’ run for their record-breaking seventh Super Bowl victory, The Associated Press said.

Instead of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the Patriots will be led by coach Mike Vrabel and QB Drake Maye, taking the team to their 12th Super Bowl. They beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 on Sunday night in the AFC championship.

On the Seahawks side, Sam Darnold is under center, with Mike Macdonald on the sideline, taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance after becoming the NFC champions, beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27.

If they beat the Patriots, it will be the Seahawks’ second title.

The last time the teams met at the Super Bowl, Brady beat Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll by throwing four touchdown passes and overcoming a 10-point deficit. It was the fourth of Brady’s seven rings in 2015, the AP reported.

Facts about this year’s Super Bowl from ESPN:

This is the first Super Bowl in more than 50 years that each team entered the season with at least 60-1 odds to win everything.

Underdogs are 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 outright in the past five Super Bowls.

Both coaches were favorites to win Coach of the Year, according to DraftKings. No one has won the Coach of the Year and Super Bowl since Belichick did it in 2003.

