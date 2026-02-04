Super Bowl LX: Seahawks fan with terminal cancer gets wish, will attend big game

SEATTLE — A Seattle man with terminal cancer is getting to enjoy his ultimate wish -- watching in person while his Seahawks compete in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kyle Dreessen has been battling stage 4 astrocytoma, an aggressive brain cancer, KIRO reported. But his passion for the Seahawks has remained strong.

How strong? He has a tattoo on his ring finger with the number “12,” a nod to the enthusiastic “12th fan” honored by the Seahawks.

“The Seahawks were his first love,” his wife, Blair Dreessen, told the television station.

So when Seattle outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship game nearly two weeks ago, Blair Dreessen went on social media to ask the Seahawks to help her husband realize his dream.

Kyle Dreessen did his part, going on camera to pitch his case.

“If the Seahawks are watching, my bucket list is for you guys to go to the Super Bowl and take me with you,” Kyle Dreessen told KIRO in November.

The Seahawks apparently were on board with making Dreessen’s dream come true after punching their ticket to Super Bowl LX. However, “an anonymous person” close to his family gifted them airfare, hotels and Super Bowl tickets, KIRO reported.

“We are in shock and can’t believe this is real,” Blair Dreessen wrote on Facebook. “But we are so thankful and grateful for all the love and support from this community.

“Being a diehard sports fan, it shows you that it’s not always about the Saturdays, or whatever day they’re playing. It’s about the community, the rivalry, the camaraderie,” Kyle Dreessen told the television station. “You can have teams that just can’t stand each other, but you still have that commonality of coming and being together as a community to share a common interest. It’s something that’s always been there for me.”

“When you’re going through something like this, you need to hold on to the glimmers, you need moments of hope.” Blair Dreessen said. “When we got the diagnosis, I wanted to give him something to hold on to, hope to continue to keep pushing forward, to keep having something in the future that was positive.”

The Dreessons will fly to San Francisco on Thursday. When they return, Kyle Dreessen will have his 12th and final chemotherapy treatment.

“The fact that there are people out there and organizations out there that take the time to understand how something as just a thought or a prayer can make a big difference for anyone going through my situation,” Kyle Dreessen told KIRO.

