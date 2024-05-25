‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards reveals he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018

Michael Richards Actor Michael Richards attends the Inaugural Los Angeles Fatherhood Lunch to Benefit Baby Buggy hosted by Jerry Seinfeld at The Palm Restaurant on March 4, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images/Michael Buckner)

Michael Richards, known for his role as Kramer on “Seinfeld,” revealed recently that he was diagnosed with cancer and battled it privately in 2018.

Richards, 74, shared that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer after he had a regular checkup. He had high PSA levels and was eventually diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer, according to People magazine.

“I thought. well, this is my time. I’m ready to go,” Richards told People. “But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later, and I heard myself saying, ‘I’ve got a 9-year-old, and I’d like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?’”

Richards’ cancer was caught early but he needed some kind of intervention immediately, USA Today reported.

His doctor recommended having his entire prostate removed after he had a biopsy done, according to “Today.”

“It had to be contained quickly,” Richards added, according to People. “I had to go for the full surgery. If I hadn’t, I probably would have been dead in about eight months.”

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States,” according to the National Cancer Institute, according to “Today.” “Prostate cancer usually grows very slowly, and finding and treating it before symptoms occur may not improve men’s health or help them live longer.”

Richards shared his past diagnosis in his upcoming book, “Entrances and Exits,” according to People.

“I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life,” Richards said, according to USA Today. “I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age. I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember.” The book is expected to be released on June 4.

