Scouts to evacuate World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Evacuations SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 05: Scouts members from the United Kingdom carry Luggage of participants who left a camping site at the Seoul Dragon City Hotel on August 05, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Thousands of UK Scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree are being moved from the site to hotels in Seoul after many had fallen ill during the current heatwave. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

This was not the adventure scouts planned on when they signed up to go to the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

After sweltering temperatures a tropical storm is threatening the site of the event in Buan, The Associated Press reported.

It was 95 degrees Fahrenheit on average, BBC News reported.

The storm already impacted southern Japan and is expected to be in the region of the jamboree on Thursday, Reuters reported.

About 36,000 scouts and volunteers from 158 countries will be boarding buses on Tuesday to leave the event and be taken to Seoul and the surrounding area. They are the remaining participants left after other contingents pulled out, BBC News reported.

In total, about 43,000 participants were at the event, The New York Times reported.

South Korea’s gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook, who is overseeing the jamboree said it is continuing, but in a different location.

The presidential office is asking local communities to host scouts, providing activities for them until they leave including free or discounted admission, cultural performances and other events, the Times reported.

The evacuation comes after hundreds of participants got sick from the rising temperatures over recent days, Reuters reported. American scouts were already moved to nearby Camp Humphreys after the country dealt with one of the hottest summers in recent memory, the AP reported.

They are expected to return to the U.S. on Aug. 25, CNN reported.

Members of the British contingent also evacuated, not only because of the heat but also for safety, with the head of UK Scouts telling Reuters there were concerns over the cleanliness and food at the camp.

UK Scouts chief executive Matt Hyde told BBC News that he felt he was let down by organizers of the event and that it had become a health risk. The UK contingent consists of 4,500 people and was taken to hotels until the jamboree ends on Aug. 12.

The governor of the province where the jamboree is occurring has apologized for the concerns, adding that sanitary conditions have improved and water and air conditioners were trucked in to help keep participants cool, according to Reuters.

The organizers added additional cleaning staff bringing their numbers to more than 500, CNN reported.

The evacuation came after the World Organization of the Scout Movement asked that the South Korean government move the attendees from the path of Tropical Storm Khanun and “provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries,” the AP reported.

Officials are looking to put the contingents up in government training centers, education facilities and hotels in the region.

It is estimated that it will take at least six hours to get everyone from where the event was scheduled to be held.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement said the South Korean jamboree was the 25th World Scout Jamboree. They take place every four years with the next one scheduled to take place in 2027 in Poland, with an estimated 50,000 scouts expected to attend from around the world.