Rob Reiner death: Celebrities, politicians react

The entertainment and political worlds were rocked when news of the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, broke.

The couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called his death devastating for the city.

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” she said in a statement. “An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and his wife were heartbroken, CNN reported.

“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as ‘The Princess Bride’ to ‘A Few Good Men.’ His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” the governor said in a statement posted to X.

But it wasn’t just his films that Reiner had an impact.

Newsom said in the statement, “Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco to fighting for marriage equality to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works.”

“Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity,” he added.

The family of “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which read,

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.’”

Kathy Bates, who starred in Reiner’s 1990 Stephen King film “Misery,” released a statement to the entertainment news outlet in which she said she was “absolutely devastated” by the news.

“I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life.”

Cary Elwes, who starred in Reiner’s “The Princess Bride,” simply wrote on X, “No words...” and a black and white photo of their empty director’s chairs from the set of the film.

Monty Python’s Eric Idle wrote on X that he had spoken to Reiner on Saturday for more than an hour.

James Woods called him a good friend on X despite their political differences.

Screen Actors Guild president, actor Sean Astin, wrote in a statement, “Rob Reiner is one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television. The impact he made on American culture simply can’t be overstated.”

Paul Feig called Reiner “my true hero.”

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X, “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people — and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called the Reiners her “dear friends” on X.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi called their deaths devastating.

