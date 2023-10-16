Ripped roo: Man fights kangaroo to save dog

Kangaroo fight FILE PHOTO: A man had to fight a kangaroo to rescue his dog. (Antagain/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man who teaches mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu had an unexpected fight on his hands when he rescued his dog from a kangaroo.

Mick Moloney was near a river in Mildura, Australia, over the weekend when he realized one of his Akitas was missing.

Moloney said the dogs were unusually quiet as they walked along the water, telling 7News’ morning show “Sunrise” that his pets are normally in the water. He said that when he looked, he realized that a wild kangaroo was in the river.

“I saw a kangaroo ... with his arms in the water, basically just staring at me,” the former police officer told “Sunrise.”

“Next thing you know, Hutchy came up gasping for air, water spilling out of his mouth and screaming his head off.”

Moloney tried to scare the roo away, but it didn’t work. He waded in to confront the animal, telling the kangaroo to “let go of my dog.”

You can watch the video here.

The kangaroo, which looked like it had just left a gym, wasn’t letting go. So, Moloney swung at the animal, who hit back.

TMZ reported that Moloney thought the the kangaroo was going to kick him too.

News.com in Australia reported that Moloney’s martial arts training was “ineffective” against the kangaroo, but it eventually let go of Hutchy and he and Moloney got back to the riverbank.

Moloney said he had a few scratches and his arm was hurting most of the day after the encounter. Still, he said the incident wouldn’t stop him from taking the same path in the future.

“It’s our favorite walking spot,” Moloney told 7News.