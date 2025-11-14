Recall alert:83K Belkin power banks, charging stands recalled

Belkin has recalled tens of thousands of power banks and wireless charging stands because they can overheat and catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the company recalled more than 83,500 batteries and stands.

The charging stands have model number MMA008 with serial numbers starting with 57X, while the power banks are model BPB002 or PB0003. Recalled Model BPB002 power banks have serial numbers starting with 35S. While all serial numbers of the PB0003 are recalled, the CPSC reported.

They were sold in stores and online by BestBuy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Belkin from August 2020 to August 2025 for between $29 and $180.

If you have the recalled devices, you should contact Belkin to get a full refund or store credit. You will need to take a photo of the front and back of the item and submit it to the company via the recall submission form. If you have the receipt, you will get a full refund. People without a receipt will get a refund of the average price of the item. If a consumer decides to receive store credit, they can get 20% more than the average sales price of the item.

For more information, call Belkin at 800-223-5546 or visit the company’s website.

