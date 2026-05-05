Recall alert: Utz recalls Zapp’s, Dirty brand chips over salmonella concerns

Utz has recalled two brands of chips out of caution due to concerns about an ingredient.

Utz has recalled two brands of chips over concerns of salmonella contamination.

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The recall affects Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The alert was issued after the company was notified that a seasoning with dry milk powder, which came from California Dairies, Inc. and came from a third-party supplier, may have salmonella. The seasoning tested negative for contamination before it was used, but Utz still recalled limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty chips out of an abundance of caution.

There have been no reports of illness connected to the chips, according to the FDA.

The recall affects the following items:

1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, UPC 83791272917

Batch code and best by

26030070101, 3-Aug-26

26036070102, 10-Aug-26

26043070101, 17-Aug-26

26052070103, 24-Aug-26

2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, UPC 83791272924

Batch code and best by

26029070104, 3-Aug-26

26044070104, 17-Aug-26

26045070104, 17-Aug-26

26058070104, 31-Aug-26

8oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, UPC 83791272931

Batch code and best by

26024070105, 27-Jul-26

26024070104, 27-Jul-26

26029070104, 3-Aug-26

26030070104, 3-Aug-26

26037070105, 10-Aug-26

26038070105, 10-Aug-26

26044070105, 17-Aug-26

26045070105, 17-Aug-26

2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, UPC 83791520148

Batch code and best by

26030070104, 3-Aug-26

26031070104, 3-Aug-26

26031070101, 3-Aug-26

26038070102, 10-Aug-26

26038070103, 10-Aug-26

1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct), UPC 83791010144

Batch code and best by

26030070101, 3-Aug-26

26031070101, 3-Aug-26

26036070102, 10-Aug-26

26037070102, 10-Aug-26

2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip, UPC 83791520162

Batch code and best by

26052070103, 8-Aug-26

2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, UPC 83791192208

Batch code and best by

26058070104, 31-Aug-26

8oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, UPC 83791192246

Batch code and best by

26058070104, 31-Aug-26

26059070104, 31-Aug-26

2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, UPC 83791520094

Batch code and best by

26059070104, 31-Aug-26

The chips were sold at retailers nationwide. No other Utz products are being recalled.

If you have the recalled chips, you should not eat them and throw them away, the FDA said. If you have any questions or would like a refund, contact Utz at 877-423-0149.

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