Recall alert: Trek recalls 96K Promax hydraulic disc brakes

More than 96,000 hydraulic brakes used on Trek bikes have been recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The brake hose on the recalled Promax hydraulic disc brakes can come off from the brake lever. That can pose a crash hazard.

There have been 195 reports of the brake hose detaching but no one has been hurt.

Revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 brakes are part of the recall, according to the CPSC. They were installed when the bikes were manufactured.

The affected bikes include:

Trek Bicycles Model Year 21 Trek Bicycles Model Year 22 Trek Bicycles Model Year 23 FX 2 FX 2 FX 2 FX 3 FX 3 Verve 3 Verve 3 Verve+ 3 Verve+ 3 FX Sport 4 FX Sport 4 FX Sport 5 FX Sport 5 FX Sport 6 FX Sport 6 Dual Sport 2 Dual Sport 3 Dual Sport + 2 FX + 2

If your Trek bike has the recalled brakes, you are being told not to use it, and call a local Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair.

You can check your serial number, which is on a sticker under the bike frame, to see if your bike is among those listed in the recall, on Trek’s website.

For more information, you can call Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

