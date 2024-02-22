Recall alert: Toyota recalls 280,000 vehicles over transmissions that allow them to “creep” forward

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs because the transmission in the vehicles could allow them to creep forward while in neutral.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles’ automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral.

Because it doesn’t, some engine power can be transferred to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren’t applied, the company said.

Toyota wouldn’t say whether there have been any crashes or injuries because of the issue.

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem, Toyota said. Owners will be notified by mail by late April, according to the company.

According to CNN,  Toyota said it was recalling another 19,000 vehicles over a software problem that means “the rearview image may not display within the period of time required by certain US safety regulations after the driver shifts the vehicle into reverse.

That recall covers certain Mirai and Lexus LS, LC and ES models made between 2023 and 2024.

A third recall involves 4,000 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid and concerns head restraints on rear fold-down seats that “increase the risk of injury during certain collisions.”

