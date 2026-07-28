Recall alert: Maple Leaf Foods recalls 12K pounds of smoked bacon

The agency issued its highest alert, a Class I recall, for the smoked bacon.

More than 12,000 pounds of uncooked smoked bacon have been recalled after issues involving United States import inspections, federal officials said.

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In a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the Class I recall on July 24.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., of Lisle, Illinois, is recalling approximately 12,036 pounds of the uncooked bacon because it was imported from Canada without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States, FSIS said.

According to the FSIS, a Class I recall involves a health hazard situation “where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The refrigerated smoked bacon product was produced this year on June 9, June 10, June 12, June 13 and June 15, the FSIS said.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-ounce vacuum package of “Royale Natural Applewood Smoked ALL NATURAL Uncured Bacon Product of Canada” with sell by dates of “SEP 01 2026” and “SEP 07 2026” printed on the side of the package.

12-ounce vacuum package of “TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon PRODUCT OF CANADA” with various sell by dates of “SEP 01 2026”, “SEP 02 2026”, “SEP 04 2026”, “SEP 05 2026”, and “SEP 07 2026” printed on the side of the package.

The recalled products bear Canadian establishment number “EST. 1” printed on the side of the package, and the health certificate “2026-S732971612” on master case boxes, the FSIS said.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS inspections, the agency said. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury from consumers eating the bacon.

The FSIS has recommended that consumers should either throw away the product or return it to the point of sale.

Customers with questions can contact Adam Emery, Vice President, Communications, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., at 416-518-5131 or by email at adam.emery@mapleleaf.com.

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