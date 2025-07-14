Recall alert: Jaguar recalls 21K Range Rover Evoque SUVs over air bag issue

Jaguar has recalled nearly 21,000 Range Rover Evoque SUVs over a problem with the passenger side air bags.

The recall affects some 2021 to 2025 Range Rover Evoque and is specifically the passenger air bag, which could tear when it is being deployed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a news release.

Dealers will replace the passenger air bag module for free.

Owners of the recalled SUVs will get letters after Aug. 29, but can call Land Rover’s customer service number at 800-637-6837. The company’s internal recall number is N945.

