Recall alert: Gas pressure washers recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 2,930 pressure washers.

The recalled Simpson gas pressure washers have an electric start. The lithium battery in the starting system can overheat and potentially burn someone, the CPSC said.

The pressure washer has model number PS61264 printed on a silver label that can be found on the device’s frame. The machine is black and has the Simpson logo, “Pro Series” and 4400 PSI on the handle.

They were sold at Lowes from March through July for about $1,100.

Owners of the recalled machines should stop using them and contact FNA Group to have them repaired for free. The repair will consist of replacing the lithium battery with a sealed lead acid one.

You can call FNA Group at 866-733-8468 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via email. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.

