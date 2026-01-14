Recall alert: Chocolate bars sold nationwide recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of chocolate bars that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The bars were made by Spring & Mulberry with the recall involving a single lot, #0025255, of the Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar, the FDA said.

The candy was able to be purchased online and through some retail partners.

There have been no reported illnesses, but the recall was issued proactively after the potential for contamination was found after a third-party lab tested the bars.

If you have the recalled candy bars, you should throw them away. You can contact Spring & Mulberry by email to request a refund. You will have to provide a photo of the candy’s lot code.

Salmonella can cause serious or deadly infections in young children, frail people, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people with a Salmonella infection may have fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can enter the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, the FDA said.

©2026 Cox Media Group