Recall alert: 880K Hondas recalled over suspension issues

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 880,000 vehicles due to subframe corrosion which can cause suspension problems.

Honda recalled 880,514 vehicles in nearly two dozen states due to suspension problems.

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The recall affects several makes of Hondas across several model years, including 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, 2017-2023 Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Passport, and 2014-2020 Acura MDX, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recalled vehicles were sold in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The NHTSA said the rear subframe can corrode where it is mounted to the suspension, causing it to fail.

Dealers will inspect the subframe, install a reinforcement kit, and, if necessary, repair or replace it at no cost.

Owners will be alerted by mail after July 7, but can call Honda at 888-234-2138 and use recall numbers AOU and AOT.

Vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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