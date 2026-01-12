Recall alert: 81K Equinox EVs recalled

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 81,177 Equinox EVs because their pedestrian alert system is not loud enough.

The NHTSA said that the system does not have a sufficient change in volume when the vehicles are stopped and when they’re moving at low speeds.

The issue will be corrected by a body control module software update that will be installed by either a dealer or an over-the-air update. The fix will be done for free.

Equinox EV owners whose SUVs are recalled will get a letter in the mail alerting them to the problem after Feb. 2.

Owners can call General Motors at 800-222-1020 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is N252530690. The vehicle identification number is also searchable on the NHTSA website.

©2026 Cox Media Group