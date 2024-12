Recall alert: 33K Mercedes recalled; sunroof panel can come off

FILE PHOTO: More than 33,000 Mercedes over an issue with a sunroof.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of some Mercedes-Benz vehicles because the glass sunroof panel could come off.

The NHTSA said the sunroof was not secured properly in some 2001 to 2011 C-Class, CLK, E-Class and CLS vehicles.

For a complete list click here.

Dealers will inspect the sunroof and replace the panel if needed for free.

Owners will get letters after Jan. 18, but can contact the company at 800-367-6372.

