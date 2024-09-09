Recall alert: 1.2M Ram 1500s recalled

Line of Ram trucks

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickups have been recalled. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chrysler has recalled more than 1.2 million Ram 1500 trucks because of a software malfunction.

Read more trending news

Some 2019 and 2021 through 2024 trucks have an issue with the anti-lock brake system (ABS) control module that could disable the electronic stability control system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will update the ABS software for free.

Owners will receive letters after Oct. 3 but can contact the auto manufacturer directly at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 85B, the NHTSA said.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!