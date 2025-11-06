Rapper Jeezy earns spot in Guinness World Records

Jeezy performs with his record-setting 101-piece orchestra during his residency on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Jeezy has made his mark in the hip-hop world. Now, the Atlanta-based rapper has a page in Guinness World Records.

The “Soul Survivor” rapper, 48, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, was recognized by Guinness on Nov. 1 for having the largest orchestra at a hip-hop concert.

Jeezy received the award at his Las Vegas residency, called “TM:101 Live,” for having an orchestra of 101 members at a hip-hop concert. The musician was observing the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.”

The four-time Grammy Award nominee was accompanied at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino by Color of Noize Orchestra, a music ensemble that played original arrangements of his songs, composed by Derrick Hodge. The orchestra’s music director is Adam Blackstone.

Rapper Jeezy was just inducted into the Guinness World Records. Here's why. https://t.co/tGXHIBB6hO — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) November 5, 2025

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said in a news release. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

A video posted on Jeezy’s Instagram page shows the moment Andy Glass, representing Guinness World Records, handed him the certificate on stage.

“It is always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture,” Jeezy wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books…literally.

“The purpose of life is the life of purpose.”

Jeezy told the audience that he was “speechless.”

“This is what this is about,” he said. “Staying focused, not paying attention to the noise, and trusting the process.”

Jeezy has two more dates for his residency: Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.

©2025 Cox Media Group