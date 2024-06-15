Princess of Wales joins Royal Family at annual Trooping the Colour event

Trooping The Colour 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images)

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined the Royal Family Saturday for the annual Trooping the Colour, which celebrates King Charles’ official birthday.

The event marked Kate’s first public appearance since announcing in March that she’d been diagnosed with cancer.

According to CNN, the princess arrived at Buckingham Palace in a car alongside Prince William and their three children, princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. She was later seen waving from a carriage as she and the children were driven from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade to watch the celebration.

Prince William took part in the festivities from horseback, Time magazine reported.

King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February, and Queen Camilla were also taken to the event by carriage. While the king would ordinarily be on horseback for the ceremony, he chose this year to inspect the troops on foot.

All set for The King's Birthday Parade! pic.twitter.com/jbangtZvA3 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

Trooping the Colour is a military event that, for more than 260 years, has marked the official birthday of the sovereign, CNN reported. Charles was actually born in November.

The annual celebration includes 1,400 officers and soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses in a parade that winds through the London streets from the palace to Horse Guards Parade.

According to the Royal Parks website, Horse Guards is the official entrance to St. James’ and Buckingham Palace. Each year during the Trooping the Colour event, the central windows of the building are opened so the Royal Family can watch as the king or queen inspects the troops below.

On Friday, Kate released an update on her health in which she said she is “making good progress” but that she is “not out of the woods yet.”

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” the statement read. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following abdominal surgery in January, Time reported. She has been undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy to keep the disease at bay.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Trooping The Colour 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: King Charles III during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images)





© 2024 Cox Media Group