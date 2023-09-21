Police: Two shot and killed at Walmart in what is believed to be a murder-suicide

Shooting at Georgia Walmart A man and women were shot and killed in a Georgia Walmart in what police are calling a murder-suicide. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

A man and woman were shot and killed in a Georgia Walmart on Wednesday in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

>> Read more trending news

The shootings happened at the Hiram, Georgia, Walmart location.

The two were pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the shooting, Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner told WSB-TV. There were no other injuries reported at the store.

“There were other people in the store but where they were, immediate to them, it does not appear that there were any other shoppers that were in that area,” Turner said from the scene. “We have no eyewitnesses to the event itself.”

Turner told WSB that police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Devani Lopez, who was in the store when the shootings happened, told WSB, “My heart dropped. There was so much to process in my head. At first, I thought there’s no way this is really happening.”

One of the victims was a Walmart employee, officials confirmed to the news station. Neither of the people were identified.

A Walmart spokesperson said Wednesday that the store would remain closed while police finished their investigation.

“We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers,” the company said in a statement.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.