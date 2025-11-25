Plaza Hotel store holds ‘Home Alone’ look-alike contest

FILE PHOTO: Entrance of the Plaza Hotel, a luxury hotel and condominium apartment building in Midtown Manhattan next to Central Park.

A store inside the Plaza Hotel is trying to find the kid who looks the most like Kevin McCallister in a contest just in time for the holidays.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was partially filmed at the famed Big Apple icon, so Qivick Boutique is looking for the next Kevin to wander the lobby.

The boutique sells handcrafted knitwear, including copies of the tossle caps worn by Macaulay Culkin, WNBC reported.

Boutique president Fernando Alvarez said, “The experience really brings you back to the movie, the adventure, the family experience. So, this is a great opportunity to share all of that in this festive season."

Kids 12 and under can visit the shop, try on one of the hats and strike their best Kevin pose.

The deadline is Dec. 1.

Five finalists will be chosen to take part in a ceremony in December at the hotel. Each will get a free hat.

The grand prize winner will get the Plaza’s “Home Alone: Fun in New York” package after the holiday.

If you don’t have someone who is the spitting image of Kevin, you can still book the “Home Alone: Fun in New York” package.

The Plaza said visitors "can live out all their Kevin dreams by recreating some of their favorite iconic scenes," including a private 4-hour limo ride that takes you to filming locations, including a pizza just like Kevin had. You finish off the day with a 16-scoop sundae. Rates depend on the type of room booked and the experience is available year-round.

©2025 Cox Media Group