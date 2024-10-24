From Noah to Olivia, 2024′s most popular baby names released

Top baby names for 2024 FILE PHOTO: What are the top baby names this year? (Katrina Elena Trninich/katrinaelena - stock.adobe.com)

The year still has a few more months, but BabyCenter announced the most popular baby names for 2024.

Once again Olivia and Noah are the top girl’s and boy’s names this year.

The group said that nearly all of the names were the same as 2023, except Ellie which is appearing on the list for the first time, while Asher returns to the top 10 list on the boy’s side.

Top 10 girl’s names:

Olivia Amelia Emma Sophia Charlotte Isabella Ava Mia Ellie Luna

Top 10 boys’ names:

Noah Liam Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas Levi Ezra Asher Leo

There are a few names that finally made it into the top 100 names including No. 79’s Walker, No. 84’s Bennett and No. 100 Adriel for boys and No. 90 Ember and No. 96 Oakley for girls, according to BabyCenter.

With new names cracking the 100 list, that means some have dropped off including for girls — Sarah, Eva and Jasmine — while Kayden, Dominic and Aaron left the list for boys.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Top baby names for 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group