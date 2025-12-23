No one wins Powerball, jackpot grows to $1.70B for Christmas Eve drawing

There is still no winner for the massive Powerball jackpot, so there’s another chance to bring home billions of dollars for Christmas.

The numbers drawn on Monday night were 3-18-36-41-54 and the Powerball 7.

Because no one won, the jackpot for the Christmas Eve drawing on Wednesday night will be an estimated $1.70 billion, or the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The lump sum cash value is $781.3 million.

The numbers will be drawn on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET

While no one became an overnight billionaire, there were nine tickets that matched five numbers and took home $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York (two tickets), Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

