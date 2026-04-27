Nedra Talley Ross, last surviving member of The Ronettes, dies

FILE PHOTO: Honoree Nedra Talley Ross of The Ronettes poses in the press room at the 22nd annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 12, 2007 in New York City. She died on April 26 at the age of 80. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

The last surviving member of the 1960s girl group, The Ronettes, has died.

Nedra Talley Ross was 80 years old.

Ross died on April 26, her daughter said on social media, adding that her mother died at home surrounded by family.

The singer was born in New York City in 1946 and formed the band with cousins Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett as Ronnie and the Relatives, eventually changing the name to the Darling Sisters before settling on The Ronettes.

Ross and Bennett were the backup singers to lead Spector.

Bennett died in 2009, while Ronnie Spector died in 2022.

The band became famous in 1963 when they signed with Phil Spector, who created the “Wall of Sound.”

Their first single, “Be My Baby,” was a hit, eventually producing other songs such as “Baby I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” and “Do I Love You?”

They did not adopt the signature look of girl groups in the ‘60s. Instead, they had their own style.

“We wanted to be different because there were all these other girl groups with wide dresses,” Ronnie Spector told People magazine in 2018. “When the Supremes came on, they had on gowns. I said, ‘Uh uh. That’s not our look.’ My aunt made us our first outfits, and I told her, ‘I don’t want anything wide, we want something tight,’ because we’d dance.”

They broke up in 1967 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 40 years later in 2007.

They were inducted by Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, who said, “They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still.”

Not only did The Ronettes open for the Rolling Stones, but they also opened for the Beatles in the late ‘60s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ross, that night, said, “We had a dream, but with a dream you need to have people behind you with your dream. For us, my mom knocked on doors when people didn’t want to hire and put under contract three young pretty girls that they said were going to change their minds down the road. I thank you for that — God knows what you’ve done.”

Ross continued her career as a solo singer and recorded a contemporary Christian album, “Full Circle,” in 1978 and released several singles as well, People reported.

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