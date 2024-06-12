Nearly 2 dozen sets of twins graduate from same middle school class

During a historic ceremony at a middle school Wednesday morning in Needham, Massachusetts, nearly two dozen sets of twins were among the graduating class.

Double take: During a historic ceremony at a middle school Wednesday in Needham, Massachusetts, nearly two dozen sets of twins were among the graduating class. (Photographer_Nirat.pix@gmail.com/mnirat - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEEDHAM, Mass. — During a historic ceremony at a middle school Wednesday morning in Needham, Massachusetts, nearly two dozen sets of twins were among the graduating class.

Read more trending news

Of about 454 students going to high school from Pollard Middle School, about 46 of those are twins, WFXT reported.

“When it came to everybody’s attention we all realized how disproportionate it was to other years,” Beth Hammerstrand, the mother of graduating twins, told the news outlet. “Someone said that this is almost 10% of their class. I think the national average is 2(%) to 5%.”

Cal Hammerstrand and Owen Hammerstrand are one of the sets of twins who graduated Wednesday.

“I had many twins in some of my classes. I think one time I had six sets of twins in one class,” Cal Hammerstrand said, according to the news outlet. “It was very fun to be in a class with that many twins.”

“It’s very unique seeing how many of our friends turned out to be friends just like us,” Owen Hammerstrand said.

All the sets of twins are expected to attend the same high school in the fall which is Needham High School, according to Cal Hammerstrand and Owen Hammerstrand per WFXT. This means that their high school graduation could become just as historic.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!