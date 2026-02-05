Nancy Guthrie search: ‘We believe Nancy is still out there,’ sheriff says

File photo. Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on the set of the "Today" show on June 15, 2023. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. — NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie posted an emotional video message on social media Wednesday night, telling her mother’s kidnapper that her family was “ready to talk” but wanted proof that the 84-year-old woman was still alive.

On Thursday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his department still believes that Nancy Guthrie “is still out there.”

Blood found at home was Nancy Guthrie’s

Update 2:14 p.m. ET Feb. 5: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a news conference that some of the DNA samples that were collected at the residence of Nancy Guthrie revealed that blood found on the porch belonged to the 84-year-old woman.

“It came back to Nancy,” Nanos said. “There’s still more items that have been submitted. We just haven’t got them back yet.

“In the meantime, we’re not just sitting on our haunches waiting. We do have a number of leads coming in.”

FBI: No proof of life

Update 1:56 p.m. ET Feb. 5: FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said there has been no proof of life for Nancy Guthrie, and no communication related to any ransom letters.

“There has been no proof of life,” Janke said. “They’re still waiting for communication.”

Authorities remain in contact with Guthrie’s family.

‘We believe Nancy is still out there’

Update 1:40 p.m. ET Feb. 5: During a Thursday news conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believed that “Nancy is still out there.”

The sheriff presented a timeline of events that officials took place between the time Nancy Guthrie was dropped off at her home in Tucson, Arizona, until her family reported her missing on Feb. 1.

“We just want her home and find a way to get to the bottom of all of this,” Nanos said.

The sheriff said investigators have not identified a suspect or a person of interest.

“We have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect,” Nanos told reporters. “We’re not there yet.”

Nanos said that Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. MT on Feb. 1. He added that at 2:12 a.m., the camera detected movement.

At 2:28 a.m. Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker was apparently disconnected.

Nanos dispelled the notion that there was forced entry into the residence.

“I have no clue where that comes from,” Nanos said. “We have been very consistent: We are not discussing that at all, whether it’s forced entry or not forced entry.”

Meanwhile, the FBI said that a $50,000 reward was announced for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any suspects.

“The FBI has agents, analysts and professional staff employees working day and night with our partners at the sheriff’s department,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters. “We have deployed additional intelligence and agents from our Phoenix office.”

Original report: Savannah Guthrie’s plea, recorded on Instagram while she was flanked by her siblings -- Annie and Camron Guthrie -- was the broadcast journalist’s first recorded statement about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the Arizona Republic reported.

“Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny and spunky and clever,” Savannah Guthrie said, reading slowly as her voice cracked several times. “She has grandchildren that adore her.”

Reports about alleged ransom notes sent to media outlets surfaced on Wednesday.

CNN reported that two notes were sent, but they have not been confirmed as legitimate.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his department is “absolutely not” dismissing the notes.

Savannah Guthrie addressed the alleged ransom notes in her video.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” she said. “However, we live in a world in which voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at about 9:45 p.m. MT on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Her family had dropped her off at the residence after they had dinner together, the sheriff’s department said.

She was reported missing the next day when she did not attend church, The Associated Press reported.

The Guthries’ focus was on their mother and the support they had received from well-wishers.

“We want to thank all of you for the prayers of our beloved mom, Nancy,” Savannah Guthrie said in her video. “We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too.”

Annie Guthrie called her mother “our beacon” and said “the light is missing from our lives.”

“She holds fast to joy in all of life’s circumstances,” Annie Guthrie said. “Mama. Mama. If you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

Savannah Guthrie added that her mother’s health and heart “are fragile.”

“She lives in constant pain. She is without her medicine. She needs it to survive,” Savannah Guthrie said. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter.

“Everybody is looking for you. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

“We love you,“ Camron Guthrie said. ”Mom, stay strong."

On Wednesday, Nanos released a statement on Facebook confirming that the department has not “identified a suspect or person of interest in this case.”

Police conducted a search in and around Nancy Guthrie’s residence for several hours on Wednesday, the AP reported.

Nanos has asked neighbors in the area to check their doorbell video footage for possible clues, KOLD reported.

“What I really need is this community to step up and give us some calls,” Nanos told reporters. “Let us know if you’ve seen something.”

The sheriff’s department is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday.

