McFraud: McDonald’s worker accused of double-charging customers in drive-thru

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — A McDonald’s employee in North Texas is accused of using customers’ credit cards to make unauthorized charges, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Springtown Police Department, Giovanni Primo Blount, 19, of Poolville, was arrested on Jan. 18. He was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, police said.

Police said that Blount allegedly processed legitimate customer payments in the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru area, then used a personal device to tap the customers’ cards a second time, fraudulently double-charging an extra $10 to $20 per transaction, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported.

Blount then allegedly sent the money to an account under his control.

According to investigators, Blount allegedly managed to obtain approximately $680 before he was apprehended by police.

Assistant City Administrator Christina Derr said that Blount’s arrest came after a customer reported suspicious charges on their debit card following a trip to McDonald’s, WFAA reported.

“He was able to see the suspect using customers’ cards to process their valid McDonald’s transaction and then turning and tapping his phone where an application was set up to be able to process those transactions,” Derr said.

Investigators said that Blount used the device for more than 50 transactions, the Star-Telegram reported. They added that the alleged fraud may have only occurred on Jan. 18, according to WFAA.

Blount was released from the Parker County Jail on Monday after he posted a $30,000 bond, the Star-Telegram reported.

“Your vigilance plays a critical role in preventing financial crimes and helping law enforcement protect our community,” police said on social media. “If you see something suspicious or believe your financial information has been compromised, report it promptly.”

Springtown is located approximately 26 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

