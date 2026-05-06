Man wearing ‘No Christ No Life’ shirt accused of assaulting 82-year-old

Joseph Patrick Wren, seen in video surveillance footage, was arrested on Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan “No Christ No Life” is accused of assaulting an 82-year-old woman on Friday, authorities said.

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According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Joseph Patrick Wren, 56, was arrested and charged with robbery less than $750, a second-degree felony.

On May 1, the woman was waiting near a bus stop at about 7:45 p.m. ET when she was allegedly attacked and robbed, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The alleged assault caused the woman to lose consciousness, police said.

Police said the suspect grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, WFLA reported. He stole her handbag and left the scene on a bicycle, according to the television station.

It was unclear how much money was taken.

A witness provided video footage of the alleged assault from the dash camera of his Tesla, police said. During the attack, Wren was wearing a white T-shirt that said “No Christ No Life.”

During their investigation, officers learned that the footage they received matched the description of a man involved in a bicycle theft several miles east of the evening incident.

Officers spotted Wren on Tuesday and arrested him without incident, WTVT reported.

“The outstanding investigation, community assistance, and pro-active policing that led to a quick arrest in this case is a testament to the strength of our city,” Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “It should be clear that in Tampa we all work together to hold criminals accountable, especially those who would foolishly choose to target our neighbors.”

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