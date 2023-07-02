Man dies after being electrocuted while fixing hot tub at a fitness center A man who was repairing a hot tub at a Phoenix, Arizona fitness center was electrocuted Wednesday evening. (Valentyn Semenov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PHOENIX — A man who was repairing a hot tub at a Phoenix, Arizona fitness center was electrocuted Wednesday evening.

Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a Life Time Fitness gym near 68th Street and Chauncey Lane Wednesday night, according to KPNX.

When officers arrived at the gym, they found a man unresponsive inside of a hot tub. Officers noticed live electrical wires were exposed, according to the news outlet.

Arizona Public Service (APS) was called out to shut off the building’s electricity so the man could be safely removed from the hot tub, KTVK reported. The hot tub was mostly drained.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The fitness center remained closed for hours following the incident, according to the news outlet.

Life Time Fitness released a statement following the incident, according to KTVK.

“I can confirm that we experienced a medical incident late Wednesday evening, resulting in the fatality of a professional contractor who was performing maintenance work on non-functioning equipment in the indoor aquatics area. The incident currently is under investigation by authorities and the cause of the fatality remains unconfirmed. Therefore, as I hope you can appreciate, no additional details are available at this time. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family, Natalie Bushaw, Vice President of Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Life Time Fitness, according to the news outlet.

The name of the man has not been released.