Lindsey Vonn back in U.S.; says she has not been able to stand since Olympic crash

FILE PHOTO: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn says she is back on U.S. soil, but she has not been able to set foot on it yet.

A week after she crashed during her run at the Winter Olympics and the subsequent four surgeries, she said she has finally left Italy and is in the U.S.

She posted on Instagram that after being in an intensive care unit, she was taken to an airplane, then an ambulance, which transported her to a U.S. hospital.

Video shows her being loaded on the airplane, still on a gurney, and flying halfway across the world before being transferred to an awaiting ambulance.

Despite several surgeries, she said her leg is still in pieces, but that she is "seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more."

She also shared that the injury was “a lot more severe than just a broken leg,” but will share more shortly.

Vonn also said on X that she has not "stood on my feet in over a week…been immobile in a hospital bed since my race,“ adding, “And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing. Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking care of me,” The Athletic reported.

The Olympic medalist crashed 13 seconds into her Feb. 8 downhill run at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and nine days after she tore her left anterior cruciate ligament. She was in the final stretch of a comeback, started in 2024, and years after retiring from competition.

She had to be airlifted from the mountain after the crash, Fox News reported.

Vonn, 41, had to undergo her first surgery, which was done to “stabilize a fracture” in her left leg that ended up as a “complex tibia fracture” that would take several surgical procedures to repair, according to Fox News.

