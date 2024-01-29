King Charles discharged from hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III has been discharged from a London hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign prostate condition.
Charles was seen leaving the London Clinic on Monday after spending three nights there following his procedure, according to BBC News and Sky News.
The 75-year-old monarch, who was with his wife Queen Camilla, smiled and waved at people gathered outside the hospital before leaving.
BREAKING: King Charles has been seen leaving hospital after his prostate treatment— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 29, 2024
Charles was discharged on the same day that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was released form the London Clinic following abdominal surgery.
