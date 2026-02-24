Kara Braxton, 2-time WNBA champion, dies in auto crash

The former WNBA and University of Georgia basketball star died after crashing her vehicle on an Atlanta interstate on Feb. 21. She was 43.

ATLANTA — Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock and a star for the University of Georgia women’s basketball, died after crashing on an Atlanta-area interstate on Saturday. She was 43.

According to police in Cobb County, Braxton was involved in a single-vehicle crash while heading north on Interstate 285, WSB-TV reported. Braxton’s 2023 Ford Mustang vehicle struck a concrete median wall on the left shoulder of the highway, according to The New York Times.

She died at an area hospital.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the WNBA said in a statement on Sunday. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time.”

Braxton, a 6-foot-6 center-forward, played college basketball at the University of Georgia from 2001 to 2004, ESPN reported. She was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2002, averaging 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks per game as she helped the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament, according to the Times.

Georgia suspended Braxton for two regular-season games during her sophomore year, and a third suspension ended her season, the newspaper reported. She was dismissed from the squad during her junior year for violating team rules.

Braxton was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 WNBA draft when the Shock selected her. Braxton would make the league’s all-rookie team that season, according to the sports news website.

She helped Detroit to WNBA titles in 2006 and 2008, playing a key role behind stars Cheryl Ford and Swin Cash, the Times reported.

Braxton played in Detroit until 2009, when the franchise moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She was traded to the Phoenix Mercury during the 2010 season and spent the next five seasons with the Mercury, Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty.

Braxton’s son, Jelani Thurman, plays college football and recently transferred from Ohio State to North Carolina, WSB-TV reported. He posted a series of tributes to his mother on his Instagram stories, including a post of the two celebrating a Buckeyes victory.

Braxton is also survived by her husband, Jarvis Jackson, and their young son Jream, WSB reported.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

